Shell provides carbon neutral option for SA's car motor oil industry

Shell Downstream SA has introduced a range of carbon neutral lubricants making it easier for customers to choose an engine oil brand with lower emissions. Shell Helix Ultra Carbon Neutral is the first oil that offers motorists ultimate engine performance with lower emissions.

There are many ways in which Shell Lubricants avoid and reduce CO2 during manufacturing and transportation of products. For example, over 50% of energy in Shell Lubricant blending plants now comes from renewable sources. In total, we have taken out over 34,000t of CO2 emissions from our own operations, reducing our manufacturing carbon intensity by over 30% since 2016.

It's not only energy efficiency in the manufacturing process that reduces emissions, but sustainable packaging, nature-based carbon credits and mechanics. “Consumers will be presented with a product that doesn't compromise on the high levels of performance and engine protection that has made Shell Helix Ultra renowned around the world.

Ade Ajala, Shell Downstream SA director says: “We know our customers choose Shell Helix Ultra because it is designed for ultimate engine performance and improved fuel economy. But they also are looking for ways to lower emissions and reduce their own net carbon footprint. As the world’s leading lubricants supplier, Shell has an important role to play. That's why I am pleased to announce that our customers can now enjoy the benefits they have come to expect from Shell Helix Ultra in a carbon neutral way.”

Unlike other oils, Shell Helix Ultra engine oils are made from a 99.5% pure base oil by Shell Pureplus Technology. This is a revolutionary gas-to-liquid process that converts natural gas into a pure base oil with stronger molecular bonds. It can be used for engines such as modern petrol engines and diesel engines without particulate filters.

The range of carbon-neutral products launched include the following viscosity grades: 10W60, 0W40, 5W30 and 5W40. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by Shell to offer customers carbon-neutral lubricants across a range of products for passenger cars, heavy-duty diesel engines and industrial applications.

This is a product trusted by Scuderia Ferrari, Hyundai and other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to deliver more power and performance in any temperature and with five times better cleaning.