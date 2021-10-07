JSE’s small caps are little acorns that can grow into mighty oaks

There are precious gems hidden in the JSE’s small-cap sector waiting to be discovered by investors.

The Small Cap Index has rallied nearly 30% this year after ending last year in the red due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to massive job losses and business closures, dragging down global markets in tandem with the SA economy. Throughout the pandemic, our institutions and companies have shown incredible resilience and have held their own in the midst of the worst health crisis in living memory.

Despite the strong performance recorded by the Small Cap Index this year, small caps remain under the radar of many investors and research analysts, who prefer to deploy cash in large caps, particularly the Top 40 shares. Investors should also explore relatively unknown stocks, some of which are undervalued and trade at lower price-to-earnings multiples.

Small caps are overlooked notwithstanding the fact that they often outperform their larger counterparts. In some instances, the lack of interest in small caps results in lower market valuations and potential delistings from equity markets as these companies are driven to the arms of private equity investors, who see small caps as viable investment vehicles for long-term capital growth and wealth creation.

The JSE has spearheaded an initiative to cast the spotlight on the small-cap sector. We recently hosted a Small Caps Investment Forum webinar, where six of the stock exchange’s bright sparks were showcased to investors and analysts. For those who missed this eye-opening webcast, the recording of the event is available on YouTube: