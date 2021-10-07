Big opportunities: CMTrading CEO Daniel Kibel on earnings season

Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix are just some of the largest companies in the world releasing their earnings in October 2021, as many financial firms will be paying close attention.

The earnings season (ES) presents huge opportunities for local traders hoping to take advantage of it.

Earnings season is the period when publicly traded companies release their most recent quarter’s financial information. In short, if they beat analysts' expectations, their stock price is likely to rise.

Trading made easy – sign up today >>>

Here are some of the biggest companies releasing their earnings:

Netflix: October 19

Coca-Cola: October 27

Microsoft: October 27

Tesla: October 27

Amazon: October 28

Invest in the brands you love >>>

What does earnings season mean for you?

Earnings season provides some transparency in an otherwise turbulent market. That’s because anyone, from professional fund managers to casual day traders, gets access to the same financial information at the same time.

It’s important to recognise that earnings season can be volatile; share prices can see major spikes in a single day of trading. The financials that companies report will reveal how healthy their finances are and possible investments or growth strategies they will employ.

CMTrading CEO Daniel Kibel, shares his thoughts on the earnings season and highlights trends for SA traders.

What is earnings season?

“Earnings season is when companies announce how much they actually made as opposed to what's expected. If Amazon is expecting revenue of $111bn and their actual results are $113bn, that's much better for the company and its stock will rise because it's a considerably better result than forecast. On the other hand, if it was to go below $110bn then that would be bad as its stock would drop.”

Get free Forex signals >>>

How can investors and traders take advantage of ES?

“You need to understand what's going on with specific companies and have a feeling of what's happening around the market ahead and during an earnings release. Earnings can be affected by many factors, including harsh weather, and especially by the pandemic. If it’s Amazon, consider the millions of packages that have been ordered through its online shopping platform. If you’re looking at Apple, consider its new products and weigh up its sales vs supply disruption due to the pandemic."

Trade CFDs the easy way >>>

What are the pros and cons of ES?

“Earnings season presents big opportunities for traders through market volatility. It results in a lot of volume being traded, being an opportunity to make a lot of money. As with all investments, when volatility increases, potential rewards rise but so does the risk.

“If you want to make money in stocks, now is the time to do so, as the earnings season is when major companies see their stocks really move in the market.”

Become a better trader – attend our webinars >>>

Advice for traders?

“Know what you're getting yourselves into; don't risk what you can’t afford. Understand that now is the time to trade. The financial world will be looking at company earnings and trading the ES is great as the market moves with high volatility.”

Register here to get started >>>

Download Metatrader 4 for PC >>>

Join CM Training: Discover more opportunities with an award-winning broker >>>

Follow CMTrading on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

This article was paid for by CMTrading.