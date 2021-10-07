Choosing the right business PCs is no longer a simple thing. Gone are the days of just ordering desktops for office workers and laptops for road warriors. The new reality of work means things may not go back to “normal” for a while — and teams need PCs that can adapt to in-office, at-home, and off-site scenarios, or a mixture of them all.

In 2021, companies expect 23% of employees will work from home some of the time, while 26% will do so all the time. The BBC reports also a growing trend “to designate certain days for in-office meetings and collaboration, and remote days for work involving individual focus.”

What if your business PCs made working everywhere easier — not only for your employees but also for IT?

Here are six ways HP Elite PCs can help you adapt to the workplace evolution.

Equip every employee to work everywhere

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT

Remote work can mean different things to different workers. Whether employees are working from home or returning to the office a few days a week, changing workspaces requires flexible tools.

YOUR PIVOT

Learn what individual workers need, then be confident you’ll find it in the versatile line of HP Elite PCs.

Portable tablets and mode-flipping convertibles

Durable, ultralight laptops

Powerful desktops for diverse digital projects

Space-saving All-in-Ones (AiOs)

Docking stations for a seamless transition between home and office

between home and office Put employee experience at the forefront.

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT

More focus on employee experience is the top-ranked HR priority in 2020, and great technology is the cornerstone. If you equip workers with minimum-performing, un-ergonomic devices that create a frustrating day-to-day work experience, you reap lower productivity and employee satisfaction in return.

YOUR PIVOT

The powerful performance and people-first design of HP Elite PCs and accessories don’t just help your people get more done, faster. They also feel more valued (and comfortable) while they work. From onboarding new employees to upgrading a home office, the HP Elite ecosystem gives your workforce a top-quality experience.

Put collaboration into overdrive

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT

Rearranged office spaces. Split work schedules. Working from home. With almost every team now a virtual team, workplace collaboration has become a no-contact sport. A June 2020 survey revealed 39% of people said difficulty collaborating was their number one reason for being unproductive while sheltering in place.

YOUR PIVOT

Give your workers collaboration-ready tech for the new world of the digital huddle. Many HP Elite PCs come with Wi-Fi 65 and 5G6 connectivity for uninterrupted work, AI-noise cancellation for home background distractions, and HP SureShutter for instant privacy. (Only available for PCs equipped with HD or IR camera and must be factory installed.)

Accessorise for a more productive workday

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT

A makeshift set-up can suffice in the short term, but comfort matters for the long haul. Employees need a complete set of flexible, ergonomically designed home and office tech accessories to do their best work.

YOUR PIVOT

The HP Elite family is an ecosystem with accessories built for employee comfort:

Monitors with HP Eye Ease, which removes harmful blue light

Lightweight laptops that are part of HP’s sanitisable portfolio

Portable wireless headsets and mice that go wherever work takes them

Give your PC fleet built-in protection

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT

While IT teams are refining their approach to off-site employee access — and workers continue to adjust to anywhere, any time productivity — cyberattackers haven’t missed a beat. They’re constantly searching for weaknesses in newly remote endpoints. And they’re finding them, from unsecured routers to shared home networks.

YOUR PIVOT

Self-healing HP Elite PCs protect, detect, and recover from cyberattacks before they become a problem. With built-in, hardware-enforced security features below, in, and above the OS, HP PCs deliver less reliance on third-party security software, less manual installation, and more ability to remediate issues remotely.

Manage and support devices — everywhere

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT

Out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind, but more devices in more places make device visibility and management more complicated. A mobile, hybrid home-and-office PC fleet needs powerful remote management tools that enable IT to resolve issues from anywhere. Because when your PCs are down, your workers are, too.

YOUR PIVOT

Keep everything under control with the remote management features in HP Elite PCs. HP Sure Admin* enables secure remote access to device firmware settings. HP Client Security Manager (requires Windows and 8th generation Intel or AMD processors) makes it easy to strengthen login security with multifactorial authentication. Windows 10 Pro supports Microsoft SCCM remote endpoint management.

Evolve your business PC strategy

Workplace evolution will mean different things to different companies, but one thing is universal — the right tech ecosystem can make the transition to the new normal of work easier for employees and IT, too. Get as close as you can to business as usual with premium PCs with strong security that empower your people to take on today’s challenges — wherever they are.

Click here to learn more about the HP Elite portfolio of PCs, displays, and accessories.

* HP Sure Admin requires Windows 10, HP BIOS, HP Manageability Integration Kit from here and HP Sure Admin Local Access Authenticator smartphone app from the Android or Apple store.

This article was paid for by HP.