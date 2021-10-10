Business

Facebook harms our kids, say US senators

Company accused of driving profit with harmful content

10 October 2021 - 00:00 By Agency Staff

US legislators pounded Facebook this week, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety.

They also demanded that regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions...

