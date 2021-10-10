Facebook harms our kids, say US senators
Company accused of driving profit with harmful content
10 October 2021 - 00:00
US legislators pounded Facebook this week, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety.
They also demanded that regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions...
