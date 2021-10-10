ISAAH MHLANGA: Fashionable road will lead to ruin in near future

SA's exports are largely raw materials and are weakly integrated into global and regional value chains

Colin Coleman has nailed his colours to the mast of expanded social security in his opinion piece, "SA doesn't have a debt problem. It has a growth problem - and a solution" (October 3).



He chose to play to the populist gallery in place of sound economic analysis. Business leaders have a responsibility to enlighten rather than go with every fashionable wind, especially in the face of the severe economic strain the country is going through...