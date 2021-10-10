My Brilliant Career: Showing young women they can also be engineer

Linda Ngozwana is a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants and is also involved with NGO Girls Fly Programme in Africa

Tell me about your job and your three main duties at work.



I am a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants. I design electrical systems found on the airside of an airport such as airfield signage, airfield ground lighting and apron systems, according to design standards. I oversee the design of these systems from the conceptual stages to the final stage of the project...