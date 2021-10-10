Private sector urged to invest
But policy and legal framework remain key issues
10 October 2021 - 00:00
The government is calling on the private sector to contribute at least a third of the capital required for the country's major infrastructure projects, but it remains to be seen what the appetite for this will be - it will depend on how bankable the state infrastructure projects are for SA's financial services industry.
At the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "The focus is on capital investment in the large network sectors of energy, water, transport and the digital economy. At least a third of the capital required for this infrastructure should come from the private sector."..
