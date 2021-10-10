SA 'scarily' at risk from cyberattacks
Greatest vulnerability is in underprepared government entities
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Mteto Nyati, CEO of listed technology firm Altron, which has been shedding its other African customers to focus on cybersecurity in SA, says the country is "not ready at all" for the sort of cyberattacks that have proliferated since the start of Covid-19.
It's a scary situation, he says...
