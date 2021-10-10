We can be proud, but shots in arms urgently needed now
Vaccines are the single most important weapon we've got right now
10 October 2021 - 00:00
One of the CEOs at Davos in January said something incredibly obvious, but equally incredible: the most important economic recovery plan right now for any country is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.
There is a lot of ongoing merit to that statement, even though it's nine months old...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.