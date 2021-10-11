SA influencers are inviting you to join the foldable phone revolution

With the recent launch of the pioneering Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung has joined forces with some of SA's most famous influencers to showcase why the future is foldable. The Friends of Fold & Flip Instagram Challenge brings to life the ground-breaking features of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The campaign, which began on September 17 2021, includes weekly challenges for the nine influencers who are demonstrating to their Instagram followers what these iconic devices allows them to do, while challenging their audiences to do the same. Samsung is giving away R250,000 in Galaxy prizes (terms and conditions apply) for the competition period.

The influencers include Sarah Langa, Kendall Aberdeen, Kiara Kittner, Koketso Chipane, Dr Sivuyile Madikana, Melinda Bam, Grant Hinds, Ulrich Jansen van Vuuren and Seth Shezi. The much-loved influencers and experts will bring to life the incredible features that have made the Galaxy Z foldable series instant hits with those who see these devices as an expression of their own revolutionary and expressive thinking.