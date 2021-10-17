Business Times

Hollywood blockbusters bring SA cinema operators some early cheer

But concerns of a fourth wave overshadow the industry's optimism

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
17 October 2021 - 00:05

With the recent move to level 1 lockdown restrictions and Hollywood rolling out a string of blockbusters such as the new James Bond movie No Time to Die, SA’s battered cinema operators have some cause to feel optimistic about their prospects for recovery over the next few months.

However, the threat of a fourth wave in December is overshadowing this rising confidence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Numsa rejects new wage offer, engineering strike continues Business Times
  2. FNB leads innovation with two new payments solutions for SMEs Business Times
  3. The challenge: Solving SA’s unemployment crisis Business Times
  4. SA is setting its sights on growth opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai Business Times
  5. Lack of capacity hobbling state infrastructure plans Business Times

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole