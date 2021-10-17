Hollywood blockbusters bring SA cinema operators some early cheer
But concerns of a fourth wave overshadow the industry's optimism
17 October 2021 - 00:05
With the recent move to level 1 lockdown restrictions and Hollywood rolling out a string of blockbusters such as the new James Bond movie No Time to Die, SA’s battered cinema operators have some cause to feel optimistic about their prospects for recovery over the next few months.
However, the threat of a fourth wave in December is overshadowing this rising confidence...
