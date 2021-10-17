US academic trio share Nobel economics prize
17 October 2021 - 00:05
Three US-based academics won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations to revolutionise empirical research.
David Card at the University of California Berkeley, Joshua Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Guido Imbens at Stanford University will share the Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, officials of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced in Stockholm this week. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.