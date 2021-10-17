World faces climate catastrophe, warns energy agency

The IEA appears to be trying to walk a fine line. In the past, it has been criticised by green campaigners for missing the explosive growth in solar and wind power and the huge drop in green energy costs. Since then, it changed tack, focusing more on clean energy, and at times advocating lower spending on fossil fuels. That has worried some of the IEA’s member countries, which fear fossil fuel supply may fall faster than demand, triggering price spikes that could undermine political support for climate policies.

Birol said that encouraging signs in clean energy were running up “against the stubborn incumbency of fossil fuels”, adding: “Governments need to resolve this at COP26 by giving a clear and unmistakable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling up the clean and resilient technologies of the future.”

In a media conference announcing the report, Birol advocated boosting investment in green energy by at least three times the current level to meet climate change targets. He warned investors that betting on fossil fuels was a bad idea, instead predicting “handsome” returns to those who bet on green energy.

But he conceded that: “We see a mismatch between the demand coming strongly for energy” but on the oil and gas side “not enough investments to meet the demand growth.” The solution, he said, was to invest in green energy rather than pour more money into oil and gas.

The COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, that starts at the end of October, has been called the last opportunity the world has to avert catastrophic climate change.

The IEA is worried that governments aren’t fulfilling their pledges to build back greener after the pandemic. Oil, gas and coal demand is rising strongly in 2021, and China has hinted at a shift in its energy and climate policy, with an emphasis on avoiding the shortages that are crippling its economy.

“If you don’t change direction, you will end where you were going,” Tim Gould, IEA chief energy economist, said before the report’s publication.

“Unless you change the structure of energy demand, a recovery in economic activity was always likely to lead to the re-emergence of previous patterns of both energy demand and emissions.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.