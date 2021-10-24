Clicks nowhere near saturation as it seeks to continue its expansion drive

Retailer ignores ‘negative noise’ to see opportunity in beauty and baby-product markets in SA

Clicks is nowhere close to saturation point when it comes to its store footprint growth in SA, saying its drive to increase market share in the health, beauty, baby and pharmacy sectors will see it easily surpass its target of 900 outlets and create up to 2,000 new jobs over the next five years.



The group, which has 782 retail stores in SA, has a medium to long-term target of reaching 900 stores, excluding foreign territories. It has 621 pharmacies in SA as well but its plan is also to have a pharmacy in each of its retail stores. ..