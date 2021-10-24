Trump's social media venture wins strong support, share price rockets
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Former US president Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter and Facebook barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day.
Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump’s company said it plans a beta launch — unveiling a trial version — next month and a full rollout in the first quarter of 2022...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.