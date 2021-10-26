FREE TO READ | Manufacturers' growth prospects curtailed, but pockets of potential do exist

In this issue of Manufacturing the experts share that, while Covid-19 and the riots of July 2021 have had a devastating impact on growth within the sector, there are pockets of potential for growth within the pharmaceuticals, mining, textiles and agriculture industries to look forward to.

We share highlights of how increasing prices and bumper maize production are driving a boom in the fertiliser market; how SA is establishing vaccine technology transfer hubs that will help Africa take charge of vaccine supplies during current and future epidemics; and how changing legislation is opening up the textiles industry to innovative growth.

Among the list of concerns investors have about SA is the unreliable electricity supply. What is being done to introduce renewable capacity along the grid? Our experts reveal why a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 is essential for the manufacturing sector.

Anthony Sharpe

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):