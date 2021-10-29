Reddam House bridging programme puts first SA students on road to UK studies

Eleven post-matric students have become the first in SA to complete the International Foundation Year (IFY) bridging programme, launched locally this year by Inspired Education’s Reddam House Schools, guaranteeing their enrolment in a leading university within the Northern Consortium of UK Universities (NCUK).

The programme has been run by the NCUK since 1987 and has been available in Africa through the Brookhouse School in Kenya, an Inspired sister school. Reddam House is the first SA educational institution to offer the programme through a partnership with the NCUK.

Completing the IFY programme is the equivalent of A-levels, saving a year along a student’s path to an overseas university.

The 11 students in the inaugural IFY class of 2021 attended the programme at “home campuses” through Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town and Reddam House Waterfall in Johannesburg, achieving an impressive total of 10 A* results and eight A results between them.

The NCUK IFY post-matric qualification, which runs from January to July, is meticulously designed to prepare students for first-year entry to a range of thousands of undergraduate degree courses. All curricula, exams, coursework and moderation are provided by the NCUK and taught through the accredited Reddam House schools.

IFY academic pathways include medicine, engineering, business and humanities. Each course includes three academic subjects plus English for Academic Purposes for Proficient Users.