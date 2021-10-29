Reddam House bridging programme puts first SA students on road to UK studies
International Foundation Year bridging programme guarantees students' enrolment in a number of leading UK universities
Eleven post-matric students have become the first in SA to complete the International Foundation Year (IFY) bridging programme, launched locally this year by Inspired Education’s Reddam House Schools, guaranteeing their enrolment in a leading university within the Northern Consortium of UK Universities (NCUK).
The programme has been run by the NCUK since 1987 and has been available in Africa through the Brookhouse School in Kenya, an Inspired sister school. Reddam House is the first SA educational institution to offer the programme through a partnership with the NCUK.
Completing the IFY programme is the equivalent of A-levels, saving a year along a student’s path to an overseas university.
The 11 students in the inaugural IFY class of 2021 attended the programme at “home campuses” through Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town and Reddam House Waterfall in Johannesburg, achieving an impressive total of 10 A* results and eight A results between them.
The NCUK IFY post-matric qualification, which runs from January to July, is meticulously designed to prepare students for first-year entry to a range of thousands of undergraduate degree courses. All curricula, exams, coursework and moderation are provided by the NCUK and taught through the accredited Reddam House schools.
IFY academic pathways include medicine, engineering, business and humanities. Each course includes three academic subjects plus English for Academic Purposes for Proficient Users.
Andy Straughan, NCUK associate director for Africa, Middle East, Europe and Americas, congratulated both “our wonderful pioneering students on successfully completing the NCUK International Foundation Year, as well as all academic and centre staff on providing excellence in teaching, guidance and support through Reddam House’s first IFY”.
He added that the NCUK was looking forward to welcoming students from SA to NCUK University campuses for their first undergraduate year. “We believe they will continue to thrive and succeed in their academic careers.”
Sheena Crawford-Kempster, MD for education and ethos at Reddam House schools in SA, said the new educational offering with its globally established track record was opening a whole new world of opportunity to SA post-matriculants.
“Choosing to study abroad is a momentous decision,” he said, “and the NCUK provides guidance, advice and support to assist our IFY students in their pursuit of a diverse range of studies, with the perfect pathway to gain access to prestigious international universities.”
Graham Keats, IFY academic manager SA (Reddam House) and local coordinator of the programme and students, said it was an honour to experience the first IFY in this country with the students and the lecturing team, all of whom embraced the programme.
Keats encouraged SA matriculants who were keen to study abroad to consider enrolling in the NCUK IFY, which will take them through the IFY in 2022 and into a leading UK university in September 2022.
“This programme has the potential to change lives, to be a gateway that helps our students realise their ambitions to study internationally and pursue successful careers around the world,” he said. “We have come through our first year of IFY at Reddam House, and we are proud of every participant and every stakeholder — including staff and parents.”
This article was paid for by Reddam House.