Business Times

Lockdown easing spurs dining, shopping, travel and trade

But load-shedding puts SA’s long-term investment prospects at risk

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
31 October 2021 - 00:03

SA’s economy, devastated by lockdowns, is seeing green shoots with the move to lockdown level 1 restrictions, a ramped-up vaccination programme and pent-up demand among consumers. 

More goods are being transported, visits to restaurants and malls are increasing, people are travelling again and staff are slowly returning to offices. ..

