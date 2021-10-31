Musk rejects billionaires' tax, wants his money for Mars venture

World's richest man says he aims to ‘preserve the light of consciousness’

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, said he plans to use his money to “get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness” as Democrats weigh a billionaires’ tax for the wealthiest Americans that could hit him hardest of all.



The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet by Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport, who said that Musk and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos’s tax bills under the proposed plan — as much as $50bn (R757bn) and $44bn over the first five years — could pay for a mission to Mars. ..