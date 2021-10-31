Nigeria hopes new digital eNaira will boost GDP
31 October 2021 - 00:00
The Central Bank of Nigeria has joined a growing list of emerging markets betting on digital money to cut transaction costs and boost participation in the formal financial system.
“Nigeria has become the first country in Africa, and one of the first in the world, to introduce a digital currency to her citizens,” President Muhammadu Buhari said in a televised speech at the launch in Abuja, the capital...
