Hope is not a strategy, says Jacko Maree as SA faces tough economic choices

The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have been an enormous setback for an already struggling SA economy, says Jacko Maree, the non-executive deputy chairman at Standard Bank Group and the 2020 winner of the Lifetime Achiever award at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, futured by BCX.

“We all know that SA is in an incredibly difficult position right now with a smaller economy than at the end of 2019,” says Maree.

“Fewer people are employed, our debt ratios have deteriorated and there is very little growth occurring. On top of this, the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July were desperately unfortunate.”

However, SA’s climbing debt-to-GDP ratio is not Maree’s biggest concern. “At the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October 2020, then-finance minister Tito Mboweni revealed that the government was borrowing at a rate of R2.1bn per day.

“My concern is that if we keep borrowing at these incredibly high levels, there will come a point when foreign and local lenders who are providing the funding will put their foot down and say enough is enough. The reality is that our fiscal position is completely unsustainable.”

The only way for SA to change its growth trajectory is to be investing 25% to 35% of its GDP in growth-generating initiatives such as infrastructure and productive capacity expansion. Anything less than that won’t move the needle, says Maree.

However, even moving the ratio to 25% requires R500bn each year of additional investment over and above what is already being invested into the economy. Of this figure, the government would need to invest an additional R165bn a year, with the balance coming from the private sector.

Despite myriad plans aiming to drive investment up to 30% of GDP, the reality is that SA is now close to just 15%. This, he argues, is not sufficient to address unemployment, inequality or significantly change the growth path of the economy.

“Competing objectives, including the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) and a basic income grant, mean that the government has too many priorities and insufficient money to meet many of its objectives,” says Maree. “The government has to make some difficult choices, which it is struggling to make, particularly given that this has been an election year.”