Bank of England’s Bailey says it's not his job to steer markets on interest rates

BOE governor's credibility takes a hit after mixed signals on interest rates

Bank of England (BOE) governor Andrew Bailey says it isn't his job to guide financial markets on interest rates, hitting back against criticism that he misled investors in the weeks leading to Thursday’s policy decision.



Speaking after officials defied market expectations by keeping borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday, Bailey told Bloomberg TV that his remarks on the need to curb inflation before the meeting were “conditional”...