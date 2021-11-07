Newsmaker
Carmakers need these conditions to go electric in SA
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota SA, says the R2.6bn investment in its Durban assembly plant that President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed two weeks ago is a vote of confidence in SA, but the company still has major concerns.
“We have many challenges in South Africa. The unrest and rioting and weakening of law and order in South Africa are a big concern and will continue to be a big concern,” he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.