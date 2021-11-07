Investors urge SA to accelerate structural reforms

JSE-led virtual conference sees keen interest in Eskom’s unbundling and SA’s fifth bid window for independent power producers

The pressure is on for SA to get moving with structural reforms. This week New York-based investors indicated that the government should work faster to deliver additional spectrum to make communications cheaper, prioritise energy security and decarbonise to attract investment.



Those were among the themes at the virtual SA Tomorrow conference hosted by the JSE with Old Mutual, Standard Bank and UBS, and aimed at a predominantly American investor base. ..