Standard Bank’s Phenomenal Families content series is back

“We offer unique collaborations with strategic partners, which encompasses industry experts and research firms, who bring additional value through their specialist skills. Through these engagements with local and global experts, we are committed to building meaningful relationships with our clients as individuals; as business owners and entrepreneurs; and as families creating a legacy and leaving a mark in history,” Forster continues.

Standard Bank collaborated with the following industry experts to create the content:

Bedell Cristin

FOX (Family Office Exchange)

Global Family Office Partners

Henley & Partners

Innovest Advisory

Ispahani Advisory

Jersey Finance

JTC Group

Knight Frank

Sirdar Group

Equiom

“Our clients see us as their trusted partner. We see our partnership as a journey – and it’s a journey that starts with where you want your wealth to take you. Our role is to help you realise your vision, with insights and solutions that enable you to achieve your wealth ambitions, wherever the road may lead. That does not necessarily equate to us providing all the answers, but rather having those unique collaborations with strategic partners who bring additional value through their specialist skills,” says Forster.

Forster also mentioned that complexity usually arises from the range of activities, families are involved in such as multiple jurisdictions, multigenerational businesses or investments, or philanthropic endeavours.

“Another point to note is that tough economic climates, lack of growth of some economies, political instability and corruption are some of the key concerns most Africans have. High-net-worth families are equally concerned with the aforementioned.

“We hope that our clients find value in our series to help them navigate some of the issues and concerns that matter most to them,” says Forster.

The Standard Bank Family Office provides a dedicated professional global solution for the complex management of family wealth, covering the financial and non-financial needs of clients. The objective is obtaining a deep knowledge and understanding of the clients in order to partner with them to guide effective and cohesive decision-making. It is through this thorough knowledge of their needs and aspirations that the bank supports clients in achieving their wealth ambitions; creating a legacy for many generations to come.

The series can be viewed here and will be updated every Tuesday.

