Responsible use of personal loans can help advance lives

Many South Africans consider taking out a personal loan when they need extra cash for an unforeseen expense, such as replacing an appliance, fixing a car or medical treatment. Using credit properly is a responsible way of getting money for emergencies or a large item that will add value to your life, says Old Mutual Finance.

The main benefits of personal loans are that they are convenient and can be paid off with instalments that suit your pocket, says Jan Moganwa, CEO of Old Mutual Finance.

Personal loans also don’t require security, and once an application has been made, checked and approved, payment is quick and straightforward.

“The rule for taking out a personal loan is simple; never act hastily, don’t take out a loan for something you want instead of need, and have years of repayments ahead of you. A simple example would be borrowing money for a luxury holiday and then finding out that the holiday’s memories have faded long before the payments are done.”