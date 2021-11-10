Business Times

PODCAST | How to make your retirement savings stretch during tough times

Listen to part two of the Savings and Investment podcast by Nedbank

10 November 2021 - 10:22
Sponsored
Listen to the podcast on saving and investing with Nedbank.
Listen to the podcast on saving and investing with Nedbank.
Image: Supplied/Nedbank

The pandemic has left many feeling insecure about their financial future and their ability to enjoy their retirement comfortably.

Alexander Forbes says South Africans need to contribute 17% of their income for 40 years to retire comfortably on 75% of their final pensionable salary – a 75% replacement ratio – according to the 2019 Alexander Forbes Member Watch. According to Alexander Forbes Member Watch, only 6% of the total retirement fund membership can expect a replacement ratio above 75% of their pensionable salary.

We speak to Sisandile Cikido, head of retail investments at Nedbank on how to avoid the potential pitfalls of retirement while maximising your income.

Listen to the podcast below:

PODCAST | Saving money every month is the top priority for banked South Africans

SPONSORED | Listen to part one of the Savings and Investment podcast by Nedbank
Business Times
1 week ago

This article was paid for by Nedbank.

subscribe

Most read

  1. New licensing process for temporary spectrum Business
  2. Hope is not a strategy, says Jacko Maree as SA faces tough economic choices Opinion
  3. Responsible use of personal loans can help advance lives Business Times
  4. Black Friday boost expected for SA retailers Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...