Adam Smith’s ‘Wealth of Nations’ updated for climate challenge
Authors argue he would push for regulation to accelerate transition to low-carbon economy
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Three centuries before Glasgow hosted the COP26 conference aimed at mitigating climate change, it played host to Adam Smith, often credited as the “father of economics”.
Now, the past and the present are colliding as a group of economists publish a rethink of Smith’s most famous work, The Wealth of Nations, to reflect the modern challenge of a warming planet...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.