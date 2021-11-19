Sunday Times Top 100 Companies | The full list for 2021

See who heads the SA business world's most prestigious awards, futured by BCX

The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards acknowledge the listed companies that have generated shareholder returns that outperformed their listed peers. The results include companies listed on the JSE with a minimum market capitalisation of R5bn as at August 31 2021, and which have a track record of five years of trading from September 1 2016.



Selected companies that meet the aforementioned criteria but are no longer listed on the JSE, or whose share was suspended by August 31 2021, are excluded from the analysis...