Need to sell your car? New features on the FNB app let you do this and more

It’s quick, easy and free for FNB-banked businesses to advertise on the Marketplace. To simplify things even further, they can also get paid for their services via the app.

Sell your car

It’s not only businesses that can tap into the advertising power of nav>> Marketplace — individuals wanting to sell their cars to their peers can too.

The new Car Marketplace allows FNB customers to list their vehicles in minutes, get an instant value estimate to ensure they’re not selling them for too little, and chat securely with thousands of WesBank preselected potential buyers.

In the future, FNB plans to ramp up the Car Marketplace to include to WesBank’s trusted dealer network.

Get a snapshot of your net worth

Thanks to the new nav>> Money tool, My Net Worth, FNB customers can get a clearer idea of what they own minus what they owe at a glance — without the hassle of having to review several sources of information and manage different logins.

My Net Worth provides a single snapshot of a customer’s net worth including their home, car, investments and liabilities. Assets such as art, stokvels, collectables and cryptocurrencies can be added to the mix to create a more complete financial picture.

This tool also provides customers with financial tips to empower them to better manage their money.