Need to sell your car? New features on the FNB app let you do this and more
The award-winning FNB app now offers a single marketplace for car, home and professional services and allows you to get a snapshot of your net worth
Need to sell your car or advertise your professional services business? Want to get a quick snapshot of your net worth? Or effortlessly make a donation to a good cause? First National Bank (FNB) has an app for that.
The financial services provider is all about making life and business easier to navigate, which is why it has expanded the nav>> smart tools and features available via the award-winning FNB app.
Here’s what’s new:
Find and advertise professional services
Since its launch last year, nav>> Marketplace has taken the hard work out of finding suppliers of home services — and even a new home itself — by connecting the more than 4-million FNB App users with plumbers, electricians, real estate agents and more.
This convenient digital directory, which includes ratings and reviews, has been expanded to include listings for professional services such as those offered by accountants, tutors and gig workers.
It’s quick, easy and free for FNB-banked businesses to advertise on the Marketplace. To simplify things even further, they can also get paid for their services via the app.
Sell your car
It’s not only businesses that can tap into the advertising power of nav>> Marketplace — individuals wanting to sell their cars to their peers can too.
The new Car Marketplace allows FNB customers to list their vehicles in minutes, get an instant value estimate to ensure they’re not selling them for too little, and chat securely with thousands of WesBank preselected potential buyers.
In the future, FNB plans to ramp up the Car Marketplace to include to WesBank’s trusted dealer network.
Get a snapshot of your net worth
Thanks to the new nav>> Money tool, My Net Worth, FNB customers can get a clearer idea of what they own minus what they owe at a glance — without the hassle of having to review several sources of information and manage different logins.
My Net Worth provides a single snapshot of a customer’s net worth including their home, car, investments and liabilities. Assets such as art, stokvels, collectables and cryptocurrencies can be added to the mix to create a more complete financial picture.
This tool also provides customers with financial tips to empower them to better manage their money.
The new nav» Care solution allows FNB customers to donate cash or eBucks to a good cause in under 60 seconds
Quickly donate to a good cause
FNB is working hard to find new and accessible ways to help its customers join its community of care which, among other charitable endeavours, allocated R21.5m to social relief programmes and humanitarian organisations in the wake of the July unrest.
That’s why the new nav» Care solution allows customers to donate cash or eBucks to a good cause in under 60 seconds.
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says the financial services provider recognises the need for shared prosperity, whether it’s helping communities, helping grow small businesses, or helping customers improve on their money management journey.
“During the nav» Care pilot, we raised R1.5m in donations and since launching nav» Marketplace last year, we helped grow more than R1.5m in revenue for small businesses.
“We have also helped over 2-million customers on their financial journey with smart money management tools through nav» Money.”
This article was paid for by FNB.