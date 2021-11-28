Retailers foresee back-to-school boost
Makers of uniforms and other products are confident of a return to normality as schools look set to reopen in 2022
28 November 2021 - 00:00
After a difficult 20 months during which normal schooling was disrupted and many pupils switched to online learning due to Covid protocols, school uniform retailers are optimistic about a return to normal and stronger demand ahead of the coming school year.
Yet signs of a fourth wave — as infections, particularly in Gauteng, rise — means the outlook is once again unclear...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.