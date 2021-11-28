Return of wealthy boosts Manhattan property sales

Manhattan luxury-home sales had their best week of the year last week as well-heeled buyers stepped up their demand for larger spaces in New York.

There were 67 contracts signed for properties priced at $4m (R65m) and above, the most for any seven-day period in 2021, according to a report by brokerage Olshan Realty. The value of those deals totalled $613.7m, the highest weekly tally in data going back to 2006.

Wealthy Manhattanites are emerging from the pandemic with large stockmarket gains and a desire to upgrade their residences.

After many spent a year or more in remote suburban locales, they’re returning to the city to find an abundance of inventory — and plenty of chances to splurge on a bigger apartment.

“The first thing they notice is they don’t have enough space,” said Donna Olshan, president of the brokerage. “The kids are struggling with trying to live in the city, and the pets aren’t so co-operative.”

Last week’s most expensive contract was for a 2,180m2 townhouse at 9 East 68th Street that was listed at $29.5m.