Amazon Web Services CEO sets cloud on new course
Upgraded tools and services more accessible for large and small businesses
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Cloud computing is coming down to earth, as Adam Selipsky, new CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), sets the $46bn (R730bn) cloud division of Amazon on a new course.
He recently took over from Andy Jassy, who stepped into Jeff Bezos’s shoes as CEO of the parent company. AWS is the crown jewel of Amazon, with expectations of revenue passing $60bn in 2021...
