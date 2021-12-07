FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Empowerment magazine

Business Times

Proper empowerment and transformation of economy and society will ensure we fulfil our nation's potential

07 December 2021 - 13:44
Transformational leadership wlll help rebuild the economy.
Image: 123RF/Anton Samsonov/Sunday Times

In this issue of Empowerment, we speak to accomplished businessman Bonang Mohale about transformative leadership and how he will never tire of waging the transformation battle.

We also look at how government is trying to use infrastructure spending to rebuild the economy and, in the process, also empower impoverished communities. Government is finally flexing some of the muscle it has in its state-owned enterprises.

We gauge where things have gone wrong in our economy. Our unemployment rate is spiralling out of control, and in some areas of the economy, such as the oceans economy, it appears there is not much transformation, but a lot of fronting. We attempt to find out the reasons behind this.

Tasneem Fredericks, deputy president of the Black Management Forum, shares why we need leaders who make thoughtful, researched responses in consultation with industry experts to ensure best practices and advice.​ 

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

