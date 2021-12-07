Mandatory vaccine policy heading to ConCourt: Thulas Nxesi

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says an organisation representing businesses is heading to the Constitutional Court to seek a declaratory order on mandatory vaccination to ensure that whatever decision the government and businesses take is within the constitutional prescript.

He said this will help businesses and the government take a balanced approach.

“We are a country with rights — there is going to be a debate about individual vs collective rights. So the constitution will be able to guide us ... because if you take that decision [forcing people to vaccinate] and someone jumps to the court.”