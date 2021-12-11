Business Times

Shell investors back headquarters move to UK

11 December 2021 - 11:09 By Laura Hurst
Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders approved the relocation of the company’s headquarters to London from The Netherlands, a country with which relations have become increasingly strained due to environmental concerns.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders approved the relocation of the company’s headquarters to London from The Netherlands, a country with which relations have become increasingly strained due to environmental concerns.
Image: Bloomberg

Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders approved the relocation of the company’s headquarters to London from The Netherlands, a country with which relations have become increasingly strained due to environmental concerns.

Shell said it will retain a large presence in The Netherlands and the move is intended to simplify its corporate structure, as well as accelerate returns to investors while cutting their taxes. Yet it also follows a Dutch court’s ruling that the oil and gas giant must speed up its carbon emissions cuts, and a decision by the country’s largest pension fund to sell its holdings in fossil fuel producers due to climate concerns. 

The company is seeking to convince investors -- such as activist Dan Loeb -- governments and environmental groups that it can transform itself into a clean energy producer while still providing generous payouts. Key to that plan, the company says, is consolidating all of its shares in one country, making it easier to buy and sell assets as well as return cash to shareholders.

“A single line of shares will allow us to be much more flexible,” Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said at a meeting in Rotterdam on Friday. The restructuring “will accelerate our ability to move into the goals of the energy transition” and also benefit shareholders, he said.

A “resounding” 99.8% of votes cast by investors were in favor of the proposal, Mackenzie said. The resolution also drops “Royal Dutch” from the company name, because Shell expects it will no longer meet the conditions for using the honorary designation. 

Shell’s board still needs to hold a meeting to give final approval to the decision. The company expects the process to be completed in early 2022. The move won’t have any impact on Shell’s compliance with the Dutch court ruling on emissions cuts, Mackenzie said. 

Shell’s current dual-listing has existed since the unification of Royal Dutch and Shell Transport & Trading Co. in 2005, an arrangement the company says was never envisaged to be permanent. A key drawback of this structure is that share buybacks are subject to a withholding tax in The Netherlands and not in the UK. Until now, Shell has only repurchased stock in London, limiting the volume it can acquire at a given time due to lower liquidity, and market-abuse regulations.

Shell has pledged to give investors $7 billion of the proceeds from the sale of its Permian shale oil fields in the form of buybacks. Adopting a single line of shares traded in London will “facilitate the most efficient way of returning cash to our shareholders,” Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said at the meeting. “We’ll have greater ability to execute share buybacks” as quickly as possible and at the lowest cost, she said.

READ MORE :

Harsh climate: why Shell is divorcing the Netherlands after 114 years

The relationship between the oil firm and its home country had been under strain for some time
World
3 weeks ago

Protest against Shell oil exploration in pristine coastal area

Environmentalists are urging Shell and other oil companies to stop prospecting for oil, arguing that the world has no chance of reaching net zero ...
News
5 days ago

Cape Town protest adds fuel to the Shell seismic survey furore

More than 100 people banged pots and brandished placards in front of a Shell garage in Cape Town on Saturday in protest against the company’s ...
News
6 days ago

Former unionist Johnny Copelyn bets on Wild Coast oil and gas bonanza

Amid growing opposition to the Shell oil and gas exploration venture off the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast, former labour union stalwart turned ...
Business Times
6 days ago

Shell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore SA

A SA high court on Friday struck down an urgent application brought by environmentalists to stop oil major Royal Dutch Shell starting seismic surveys ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mandatory vaccine policy heading to ConCourt: Thulas Nxesi Business Times
  2. Playing the long game: Samsung is powering transformation in SA Business
  3. Former unionist Johnny Copelyn bets on Wild Coast oil and gas bonanza Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. How to fight end-of-year fatigue and keep your finances intact Business

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...