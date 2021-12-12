Worsening global inequality leaves billionaires richer

The share of global wealth held by billionaires surged to a record during the Covid-19 crisis, according to a group founded by French economist Thomas Piketty.



About 2,750 billionaires control 3.5% of the world’s wealth, the Paris-based Global Inequality Lab said in a report this week. That’s up from 1% in 1995, with the fastest gains coming since the pandemic hit, the group said...