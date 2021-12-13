FNB’s eBucks Rewards comes tops at the SA Loyalty Awards again

The eBucks Rewards programme from First National Bank (FNB) has scooped two accolades at the 2021 SA Loyalty Awards.

Introduced by Truth, a leading loyalty and customer relationship management consultancy, these annual awards recognise the best rewards and loyalty programmes in the country.

FNB’s eBucks Rewards was named the Best Programme of the Year (Financial Services) for 2021 and also received the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award. This is the third consecutive year it has won these awards.

Powered by the FNB/RMB banking app, the eBucks Rewards programme promotes good banking behaviour by giving FNB customers the opportunity to earn eBucks, a form of digital currency that can be spent online and in-store at any of the bank’s numerous rewards partners.