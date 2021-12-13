FNB’s eBucks Rewards comes tops at the SA Loyalty Awards again
For the third year running, eBucks was named the Best Programme of the Year (Financial Services) and won the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award
The eBucks Rewards programme from First National Bank (FNB) has scooped two accolades at the 2021 SA Loyalty Awards.
Introduced by Truth, a leading loyalty and customer relationship management consultancy, these annual awards recognise the best rewards and loyalty programmes in the country.
FNB’s eBucks Rewards was named the Best Programme of the Year (Financial Services) for 2021 and also received the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award. This is the third consecutive year it has won these awards.
Powered by the FNB/RMB banking app, the eBucks Rewards programme promotes good banking behaviour by giving FNB customers the opportunity to earn eBucks, a form of digital currency that can be spent online and in-store at any of the bank’s numerous rewards partners.
By using tools on the FNB app such as “Track my rewards” and “Earn more eBucks”, members of the free programme can easily track their banking behaviour and find out how they can improve it so they can move up a reward level and earn more eBucks.
According to FNB, the bank has paid out more than R15bn in rewards since the programme was launched in 2000, with more than R3bn paid out in the last two years alone.
“We are extremely humbled to receive these awards for the third year running,” says Johan Moolman, CEO of eBucks Rewards at FNB. “It encourages us to continue adding even more value for our members, especially during these tough economic times.”
“In the past 12 months, our programme has played a crucial role in helping our members manage their essential household spending and freeing up much-needed cash to supplement earnings for other priorities in their households,” says Moolman.
“We are especially excited about prospects for 2022. We have been working closely with a number of SA start-ups as well as international partners to bring some exciting world-first offerings to our customers, which will help them stretch their rands even further in these trying times.”
This article was paid for by First National Bank.