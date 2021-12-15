Useful tips to keep your business safe this festive season

Many businesses and some industries may see an increase in revenue over the holidays as people enjoy a little downtime and celebrate with their family and friends.

So, business owners have to take appropriate measures to keep their businesses safe and well protected during this period. Here, we look at essential tips to see businesses safely through the silly season.

Ensure your business insurance plan offers sufficient cover

“It is important for business owners to make sure they have sufficient cover for the risks their business faces — whether it be for property theft or damage, stock and vehicle challenges, or liabilities such as cyber and reputational risks,” says Discovery Business Insurance chief operating officer Lana Ross.

She says it is especially important that the sum insured for each type of cover is enough to protect a business should an event occur that results in losses.

“Business owners should review their insurance coverage at least annually or when there is a change that affects their business needs and make adjustments where necessary,” Ross adds.

These adjustments could include:

Boosted security for business vehicles and premises

“If your business will be closing during the holiday period, it’s a good idea to ensure that all business vehicles are safely stowed while not in use,” says Ross.

Safety measures include:

parking vehicles under hail-proof shade nets to prevent damage from harsh summer days or thunderstorms;

opting for a secure, lockable parking option such as a garage or car depot; and

removing and safely stowing vehicle batteries to avoid theft.

Government data showed a 22% decrease in property-related crimes during the hard Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020. However, the latest crime statistics for the first quarter this year indicate that property-related crimes are on the rise again, up 6% compared with the same period last year.

“This is something we’re keeping a close eye on so that, as an insurer, we can help our clients to implement preventive measures to reduce significant losses,” says Ross.

Business premises can be secured by:

making sure burglar bars, burglar alarms and CCTV equipment are in working condition;

ensuring that fire-prevention measures such as fire alarms, sprinkler systems and fire hydrants are in working condition;

having power- and lightning-surge protectors installed at the business premises;

cleaning and shutting down all machinery and equipment according to their specification;

storing stock on pallets;

not storing excess material near machinery;

clearing waste, rubble and bushes from firebreak areas.

“The right protective measures can really make the difference, and when safely in place, business owners and their staff can ensure they have a well-deserved break over the holidays and be ready to start 2022 on a positive note,” Ross says.

This article was paid for by Discovery Insure.