Family, food and fitness on executives’ festive menu

Top businesspeople plan to spend their break doing what they love most

After another tough year South Africans are looking forward to a break and this includes executives who plan to make the most of their free time.



Sandile Zungu, who heads up Zungu Investments with interests from mining to property, says he plans as usual to spend time at his “KwaZulu-Natal Midlands base where I have a farm” over the Christmas break...