Business Times

Family, food and fitness on executives’ festive menu

Top businesspeople plan to spend their break doing what they love most

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
19 December 2021 - 00:02

After another tough year South Africans are looking forward to a break and this includes executives who plan to make the most of their free time.

Sandile Zungu, who heads up Zungu Investments with interests from mining to property, says he plans as usual to spend time at his “KwaZulu-Natal Midlands base where I have a farm” over the Christmas break...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Useful tips to keep your business safe this festive season Business Times
  2. Republic of Botswana: tender for the provision of technical advisory services Careers
  3. Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education Business Times
  4. MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite Careers
  5. Business owners impressed by IDC's swift, efficient action after riots Business

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating