Business Times

LISTEN | 2022 is going to be the year of the NFT, says CMTrading CEO

In this podcast, trader Daniel Kibel discusses the trends that shaped financial markets in 2021 and those that are likely to do so in the year ahead

22 December 2021 - 17:58
Sponsored
The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market is set to trend in 2022.
The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market is set to trend in 2022.
Image: 123RF\ismagilov

Cryptocurrencies have been on the rise for the past decade. In the past two years, however, this once obscure section of finance has been thrust into the mainstream with both retail and institutional investors getting in on the action.

Case in point? Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrency, is up 150% between December 2020 and December 2021.

“2021 will go down in history as a completely mad year … where some people have made crazy money,” says Daniel Kibel, CEO of CMTrading, the largest and best-performing broker in Africa.

Looking ahead, he believes cryptocurrencies will continue to grow in value and that traders will also be keeping a close eye on another element of blockchain technology: non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In this podcast, Kiebel discusses the trends that shaped financial markets over the past year and those that are likely to do so in 2022:

Visit CMTrading’s website to find out how to trade cryptocurrencies in SA, to sign up and start trading the easy way and to enjoy free webinars that’ll help you become a better trader.

This article was paid for by CMTrading. Follow the broker on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

READ MORE:

Bitcoin hits all-time high — but it’s not too late or expensive to invest

SPONSORED | Should you get in on the bitcoin action? Fred Razak, chief trading strategist at CMTrading, answers some FAQs about the cryptocurrency
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Big opportunities: CMTrading CEO Daniel Kibel on earnings season

SPONSORED | Here’s how you can take advantage of the upcoming earnings season
Business Times
2 months ago

‘The future is crypto,’ says CMTrading CEO

SPONSORED | CMTrading CEO Daniel Kibel shares advice for trading crypto in SA
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB employees recognised for world-class innovations Business
  2. Useful tips to keep your business safe this festive season Business Times
  3. PODCAST | Is the hybrid work model as disruptive as the Industrial Revolution? Business
  4. Food prices set to rise even higher next year Business
  5. MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite Careers

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique