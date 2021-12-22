LISTEN | 2022 is going to be the year of the NFT, says CMTrading CEO
In this podcast, trader Daniel Kibel discusses the trends that shaped financial markets in 2021 and those that are likely to do so in the year ahead
Cryptocurrencies have been on the rise for the past decade. In the past two years, however, this once obscure section of finance has been thrust into the mainstream with both retail and institutional investors getting in on the action.
Case in point? Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrency, is up 150% between December 2020 and December 2021.
“2021 will go down in history as a completely mad year … where some people have made crazy money,” says Daniel Kibel, CEO of CMTrading, the largest and best-performing broker in Africa.
Looking ahead, he believes cryptocurrencies will continue to grow in value and that traders will also be keeping a close eye on another element of blockchain technology: non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
In this podcast, Kiebel discusses the trends that shaped financial markets over the past year and those that are likely to do so in 2022:
