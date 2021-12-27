Climate change’s staggering bill comes due
The 10 worst weather disasters of 2021 caused about R2.7-trillion in financial damage, NGO says
31 December 2021 - 00:00
Ten of 2021’s most destructive weather events cost a combined $170bn (about R2.7-trillion) in damages, according to a new study.
Hurricane Ida, which pummelled much of the eastern US with lashing rain in August, killed at least 95 people and cost the world’s biggest economy $65bn. ..
