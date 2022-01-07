China’s shocking start to 2022 adds pressure on authorities to calm markets
Financial turmoil risks overshadowing the Beijing Winter Olympics — already the target of a US-led diplomatic boycott — and impending leadership reshuffle
09 January 2022 - 00:00
China’s pledge to ensure economic stability is being tested by renewed turbulence in its financial markets, prompting officials to take more conspicuous measures in what is a politically crucial year.
Investors have had a lot to digest this week. Tencent’s partial divestment of a listed company exacerbated a $1.2-trillion (about R19-trillion) sell-off in Chinese tech shares, and one of the country’s largest bad-debt managers lost more than half its value in the equity market after a $6.6bn bailout...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.