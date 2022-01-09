Durban’s rent-to-own development proves popular with low-income earners

Residents of The Watt Club pay a monthly rent for apartments and have the option to buy at any time over the 15-year lease

Durban building supervisor Njabule Mkhanyawo is stepping onto the property ladder for the first time despite not having a comprehensive credit history or money for a deposit, thanks to a novel inner-city development that will give people like him the opportunity to own Umhlanga-styled pads.



Channelling New York-style industrial design, developer Urban Lifestyle Investment has taken an old office building in Durban’s central business district (CBD) and converted it into a block of flats, known as The Watt Club...