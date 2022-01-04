End of an era for iconic BlackBerry device

Signature 1990s handset catapulted work into the mobile era

BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.



BlackBerry, the company formerly known as Research In Motion whose signature handset in the 1990s came to embody working on the move, said handsets running its in-house software “will no longer be expected to reliably function” after January 4, according to its end-of-life page...