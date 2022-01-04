End of an era for iconic BlackBerry device
Signature 1990s handset catapulted work into the mobile era
09 January 2022 - 00:00
BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.
BlackBerry, the company formerly known as Research In Motion whose signature handset in the 1990s came to embody working on the move, said handsets running its in-house software “will no longer be expected to reliably function” after January 4, according to its end-of-life page...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.