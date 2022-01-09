Hits and misses: Good news on petrol price but Zondo report casts shadow on SA

HITS



• Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced a petrol price decrease, following two months of price increases. The price for 93 octane fuel decreased by 71c/l and that of 95 octane by 68c. SA’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by local and international factors as SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at an international level, while shipping adds further expenses. ..