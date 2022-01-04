Internet clampdown cost Myanmar $2.8bn in 2021
Extensive shutdown by Southeast Asian nation’s junta and similar suspensions by Nigeria and India resulted in a total loss of to $5.5bn, with Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp most likely to be blocked, research group says
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Internet outages by Myanmar’s military junta to curb nationwide protests in response to a coup in 2021 cost the country $2.8bn (about R44.5bn), the biggest such loss in the world, according to a study.
The Southeast Asian nation topped 21 countries that disrupted the internet for a total of 30,179 hours last year, leading to global losses of $5.5bn — up 36% from 2020...
