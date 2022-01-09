MTN fights Telkom’s Icasa court bid
Cellphone operator to oppose attempt to interdict the auctioning of spectrum
09 January 2022 - 00:00
In a surprise move, MTN says it will oppose Telkom’s application for an urgent interdict aimed at stopping the regulator from proceeding with issuing radio frequency spectrum licences.
This week, Telkom launched a new legal bid to block the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) in its process of permanently allocating radio frequency spectrum by the end of March...
