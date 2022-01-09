Turkish inflation soars to 36%, highest in Erdogan era

Turkey’s annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month, its highest in the 19 years that President Tayyip Erdogan has ruled, laying bare the depths of a currency crisis engineered by the president’s unorthodox interest-rate-cutting policies.



In December alone, consumer prices took a rare step into double digits, rising 13.58%, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed this week, eating deeper into the earnings and savings of Turks rattled by the economic turmoil...